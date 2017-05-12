Roma to go for Pellegrini buy-back

By Football Italia staff

Roma are set on bringing Lorenzo Pellegrini back to the club this summer, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sport Italia, sporting director Monchi is very keen on the midfielder, who is currently playing at Sassuolo.

A former Giallorossi youth product, the 20-year-old was sold to Sassuolo for €1.25m in 2015, but his previous club are said to have a buyback option worth around €10m.

The capital club are expected to exercise this option in the summer, but with reported interest from at home and the Premier League, they could sell the youngster on for an even higher fee.



