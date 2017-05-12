Montella: 'Planning my future at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella dismissed links with the Roma job for next season, as 'we're already planning the future at Milan'.

After a run of poor results, the Rossoneri take on Atalanta in Bergamo on Saturday, kick off is at 19:45 UK time.

"The Europa League second-legs are are similar to those of the Champions League," the Coach told his pre-match Press conference. "I know what kind of competition it is, and that’s why I have the ambition to reach it.

"[Alessandro] Plizzari? I am glad that he has been selected for the U20 World Cup. It’s a source of pride for him and for Milan.

"Suso? He can play everywhere. In the last matches, he’s not been as bright, but tomorrow he will play even if I do not yet know in which role."

“[Carlos] Bacca? I see player who is very angry."

Where does the Coach think his side is in comparison with Atalanta and Lazio?

"Are they stronger than us? I do not know. If they are ahead of us in the standings, they have perhaps proven to be so.

"During the year Atalanta have showed great spirit and organisation. They have also been able to overcome some difficult moments, Gasperini has demonstrated a solid team. They deserve their position. I am very motivated for this game.

"We have been working on one-to-one and group exercises in order to play with a more carefree style, tomorrow we'll try it.

"[Gianluca] Lapadula and Bacca? They are two different players: Lapadula allows you to keep the ball while Berry guarantees you increased finishing. They're both fine."

Montella then addressed reports in the Press that have linked him with the Roma job.

"I have read some rumours in recent days. At this point there is great harmony, we are already planning the future. With [Massimiliano] Mirabelli I have a daily relationship. But now we have to think about the present and the game on Sunday.

"I feel the esteem of the club, which they have made clear both to me and publicly. I am happy to Coach Milan, the rumours do not bother me. Milan must always play to win and this thing excites me a lot. I'm very happy to be here."

Moving on to matters on the pitch, the boss gave an update on the situation with defender Alessio Romagnoli, who has been missing through injury in recent weeks.

"The boy is training, we are trying to help him become available for tomorrow. If he does not make it? We are trying different solutions."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more