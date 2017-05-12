Montella: 'Montolivo could start'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella confirmed that Riccardo Montolivio 'could start' against Atalanta on Saturday, making his return from injury.

The Rossoneri captain suffered an ACL tear during Italy’s match with Spain back in October after coming off worst after a collision with Sergio Ramos.

After discussing his future with Milan, the Coach went on to discuss what went wrong during their 1-4 defeat to Roma last weekend.

"In terms of physicality we dominated Roma, but in that game we showed that we are struggling with mental fatigue," Montella continued in his pre-match Press conference.

"The team is fine physically. The boys are sensitive, we are close to reaching an important objective, and so there is more anxiety. If your head is clear you have better games and so my task is to free up these guys.

"A game system can not be static. It gives too much importance to the formation, it is important to keep the principles that we have had so far.

"Romagnoli? He is not in top condition. He wants to come back and is knuckling down, we will see in the coming hours."

Reporters then asked the boss if Montolivo would indeed return to action this weekend.

"We have missed him. Now he's fine, he’s been ready for ten days. I do not know if he has 90 minutes in his legs, but at this time the incentives are fundamental and so there’s a chance that he plays from the first minute.

"Atalanta? It’s good to play against them, they are a model for how a team should be organised, Gasperini is doing a great job. It will be an exciting game, lived like a final.

"For us the points are more valuable than for them. I expect a game with many duels, I hope that Atalanta are a bit distracted."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more