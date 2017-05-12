Brych to referee CL final

By Football Italia staff

UEFA have announced that German referee Felix Brych will preside over the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

The final will take place in Cardiff on Saturday June 3rd.

The 41 year-old was part of the Euro 2016 refereeing team last summer, taking charge of Sweden-Belgium and England-Wales in the group stage, plus Poland-Portugal in the quarter-final.

In 2014, Brych also refereed the UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Benfica which was held at Juventus stadium and has met the Bianconeri before this term when he officiated their first-leg match against Porto in the knockout stage.

The officials will line-up as follows:

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Assistants: Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp (both GER)

Fourth Official: Milorad Mazic (SRB)

Additional Assistants: Bastian Dankert, Marco Fritz (both GER)

Reserve assistant referee: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more