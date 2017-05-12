Sousa: 'No need to make fan appeal'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa insists he has 'no need to appeal to the fans' after a poor showing this season.

The Tuscans take on Lazio on Saturday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, kick off is at 17.00 UK time.

"The opponent tomorrow is different from Empoli and Palermo: Lazio are much stronger both individually and collectively. When we miss players like Gonzalo [Rodriguez] and [Milan] Badelj we always have problems.

"I always think that it is us who have to work on this team's growth. [Sebastian] De Maio has improved but I have made decisions on other players. I feel sorry for him because he's the one that has had less space, I apologised to him in front of all the boys. We are responsible for our players."

What does Sousa fear most from Lazio?

"Their conviction of play, their physicality and their speed: their counterattacks are very strong and can always decide the games at any time."

There has been some controversy over star winger Federico Bernardeschi being left on the bench. How does the Viola boss explain this?

"He had a period in which he was not good physically and was on the bench for this reason, because others gave me the best guarantees. We take decisions based on the potential of everyone.

"Will he be there tomorrow? We'll see, he’s just the same as everyone else.

"I have to think about being the Coach and try to win every game. I'm very comfortable.

"I believe in the desire to win every game, I only work for this: this is what I expect from tomorrow.

"The game strategy tomorrow will be different from last Sunday."

There has been unrest in Florence due to poor performances and results, but Sousa refused to be drawn on such issues.

"I do not need to appeal to the fans, they have always been present in our club's life: there is no need for appeals.

"They live our shirt, and will always be there."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more