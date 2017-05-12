De Rossi: 'Not sure if I'll stay at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Roma veteran Daniele De Rossi admits he 'doesn’t know' if he will remain at the club next season.

The 33-year-old has yet to renew his current contract which expires at the end of the season, having been with the capital club since the year 2000.

Reports earlier this week had indicated an agreement over his extension was close, but his comments now cast doubt over this.

“Staying at Roma? I do not know if I will stay here,” the Giallorossi midfielder told Sky Sport Italia. “I have not decided what I will do next year."

The quotes are said to be part of a long interview, the rest of which will be released in the coming days.

