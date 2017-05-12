Inzaghi: 'We must focus on Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi insists his side must 'focus on Fiorentina' before any thoughts of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final with Juventus.

The match takes place in Florence, kick off is at 17:00 UK time. Click here for a preview.

"Tomorrow will be a difficult match against a team that is competing for Europe," the Coach told reporters at his pre-match Press conference. "I plan to rest someone, but I do not like talking about turnover.

"All the players I have available I consider to be top-level, so there will be some changes, but I do not allow people to talk about first or second choices.

"[Federico] Marchetti, [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic and [Stefan] de Vrij will remain in Rome, as they all had some problems after the game with Samp.

"No one has given us anything, which is why we have been excellent. We deserved qualification to the Europa League via the front door.

"The Coppa Italia? Right now the final is not important, we'll look at it after tomorrow's match.

"Beforehand we must overcome Fiorentina and then'll do the rest. Immobile? There is talk of €100m for [Andrea] Belotti who has 25 goals, but Immobile has scored 22 league goals and three in the cup. Tomorrow will be a good opportunity for him.

"We have kept teams like Milan, Inter and Fiorentina behind us, a source of pride not only for me but also for my boys.

"We want to continue to grow and do important things, but the greatest merit goes to players who have been intense, determined and aggressive.

"We know what awaits us in the Coppa Italia final where we will face Juventus, but now I only demand a good performance in Florence."

