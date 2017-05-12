Totti final match sold out

By Football Italia staff

The Stadio Olimpico is officially sold out for the last match of the season with Genoa, as it is expected to be Francesco Totti’s last game for the club.

Given the moniker of #TottiDay on social media, the club confirmed that there would be no further tickets available via their official website today.

New sporting director Monchi and President James Pallotta have confirmed that this will be the 40-year-old’s last season as a player, but there is yet to be official word from the man himself.

It will certainly be the end of an era if Totti does indeed retire, as he has made an incredible 782 total appearances for the club, scoring 306 goals over a 25 year career in a Giallorossi shirt.

