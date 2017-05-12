Simeone: 'I'm staying at Atletico'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Simeone confirms ‘I’m staying with Atleti’, after multiple reports linking him with the vacant post at Inter.

The Nerazzurri are said to have attempted to prize their former player away from La Liga with a salary offer of around €15m per season, with the man himself having previously stated he would like to return to San Siro one day.

El Cholo was present at a Press conference for the Audi Cup, a pre-season tournament due to be held between Atletico Madrid and teams such as Bayern Munich and Liverpool this summer.

"The fact that I am here to present this tournament is a clear signal about my permanence,” the Coach told reporters that were present.

“I'll see you in July the Audi Cup.

“We are happy to be competing in this tournament against teams like Liverpool and Bayern who we will surely encounter next season’s Champions League."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more