NEWS
Friday May 12 2017
Marchisio to miss Roma-Juve
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that midfielder Claudio Marchisio will miss the match with Roma on Sunday.

Kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico is at 19:45 UK time, click here for a preview.

The encounter could see the Bianconeri get their hands on a sixth consecutive Scudetto trophy, with Roma trailing by seven points in second place.

“Claudio Marchisio was not involved in training today due to fatigue in the left thigh muscle,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“His condition will be evaluated between tomorrow and Sunday in view of a possible return for the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.
 

