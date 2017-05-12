Badelj & Gonzalo out for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have named their squad for Saturday’s encounter with Lazio, with Milan Badelj and Gonzalo Rodriguez both absent.

The latter is serving a suspension after being sent off in the 2-2 draw versus Sassuolo last weekend, whilst Badelj remains out injured after being substituted during that same match.

Now facing Lazio at home on Saturday evening, here is the list of players available to Coach Paulo Sousa:

Astori, Bernardeschi, Chiesa , Cristoforo, De Maio, Dragowski, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Reimao, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Valero, Vecino.

