Friday May 12 2017
Badelj & Gonzalo out for Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have named their squad for Saturday’s encounter with Lazio, with Milan Badelj and Gonzalo Rodriguez both absent.

The latter is serving a suspension after being sent off in the 2-2 draw versus Sassuolo last weekend, whilst Badelj remains out injured after being substituted during that same match.

Now facing Lazio at home on Saturday evening, here is the list of players available to Coach Paulo Sousa:

Astori, Bernardeschi, Chiesa , Cristoforo, De Maio, Dragowski, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Reimao, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Valero, Vecino.

