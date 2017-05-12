NEWS
Friday May 12 2017
Barcelona monitoring Conti
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona are said to be interested in young Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Blaugrana are the latest in a line of clubs to be looking at the 23-year-old defender, after a superb season in Bergamo with La Dea.

Also said to be in the race to sign the Italian U21 international are Inter, Napoli, Milan and Juventus along with Chelsea of the Premier League.

Barca will reportedly go for Hector Bellerin as the main target with Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe and Almamy Toure as other alternatives alongside Conti.

