OFFICIAL: Juve make Benatia permanent

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have announced the permanent signing of defender Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich for a fee of €17m.

Benatia has spent the season on loan at Juve from Bayern, but despite making just 18 appearances for the Bianconeri, the latter have taken up their purchase option for the defender, who has pen to paper on a three-year contract.

A statement on the Old Lady’s official website read: “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have exercised their option for the outright acquisition of the player, Medhi El Mouttaqui-Benatia, from FC Bayern Munchen AG for a fee of €17m, payable over two years.

“The aforementioned player has signed a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2020.”

A vastly-experienced performer in Serie A, having previously played for Udinese and Roma, Benatia joined Bayern for €26m in the summer of 2014 but played only 46 times across two campaigns for Die Roten.

The Moroccan has since settled for being backup to Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in Turin.

