Gagliardini denies Inter criticism

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini has denied claiming that the Inter dressing room is “like the detached headquarters of an anarchist group, with factions against factions”.

Il Giornale claimed Gagliardini had made the statement to Atalanta assistant Coach Tullio Gritti in confidence, but the midfielder came out fighting in a tweet on Friday.

“I haven’t talked to Gritti lately, I would never allow myself to talk about things concerning my home, and my home is Inter,” he affirmed.

“I have too much respect for my dressing room, my teammates, my previous staff, my current one and my leaders to think and say falsehoods like those reported in the past few hours.”

The 23-year-old also courted controversy with Nerazzurri fans for attending Juventus’ 3-0 win against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last month, while he ‘liked’ an Instagram picture posted by Leonardo Bonucci of the Old Lady celebrating after the game.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more