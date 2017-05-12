Pioli ‘hopes’ for swift return

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli says “I hope to restart somewhere soon” but warns “I can’t say more”, amidst speculation linking the Coach with Fiorentina.

Pioli was sacked by Inter on Tuesday after a run of five defeats in seven games but is thought to be Fiorentina’s top target to replace Paulo Sousa, who is set to vacate his hot seat this summer.

[My family] hope we don’t have so much time for relaxation,” he told Sport Mediaset.

“I hope to restart somewhere soon. For now, I can’t say more.”

