Stefano Pioli says “I hope to restart somewhere soon” but warns “I can’t say more”, amidst speculation linking the Coach with Fiorentina.
Pioli was sacked by Inter on Tuesday after a run of five defeats in seven games but is thought to be Fiorentina’s top target to replace Paulo Sousa, who is set to vacate his hot seat this summer.
[My family] hope we don’t have so much time for relaxation,” he told Sport Mediaset.
“I hope to restart somewhere soon. For now, I can’t say more.”
Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more