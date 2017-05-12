Pochettino diffuses Inter ‘rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly diffused links with Inter, stating “I have nothing to say about rumours”.

Inter’s search for new Coach had reportedly taken them to Pochettino, but the Argentine made it clear he would not discuss the Nerazzurri ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

“In the last few months there have been many, many rumours and that is another one,” he was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“No, I have nothing to say. I have nothing to say about rumours, I won’t talk about rumours.”

