Benatia eyes regular Juve role

By Football Italia staff

Medhi Benatia says he hopes to have “more of an opportunity next season, especially with no AFCON” after completing a permanent transfer to Juventus.

Benatia put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Juve on Friday, and the former Bayern Munich defender believes he is good enough to dislodge Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the Bianconeri’s central defence.

“I’m happy to announce that Juve have decided to keep me, I’ll be Bianconero for at least the next three years,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy. Ever since I got here, I said that I saw myself here. I didn’t want to go back to Bayern or go somewhere else.

“I hope the future will be full of satisfaction. With my teammates, I’ve found myself in a good way, we have a top group, who have fun, and that’s also seen on the pitch.

“I hope that I’ll have more of an opportunity next season, also because there won’t be an Africa Cup of Nations.

“The game against Roma? It’ll be difficult, Roma are having a great campaign.

“We need a point for the Scudetto, but it’ll be difficult because the Giallorossi are playing for the Champions League and behind them are Napoli, who aren’t stopping and are doing well.

“What I think about the Coppa Italia final against Lazio? They’re one of the best teams in Italy, they’re in good shape.

“We must be ready, we want to celebrate two trophies in four days. We hope to do well.

“Already thinking about the Champions League final against Real Madrid? No. We’re happy about it, but we didn’t celebrate because there are other games to play in the immediate future.

“Getting to the final is good, but winning is even better. Now we’ll think about Roma, Lazio and then the other games calmly.

“Where do I see myself in 2020? I don’t know, [but I’ll be] even older! I still see myself here, I’m fine in Turin and so are my family.

“We still want to win lots of trophies, but it won’t be easy because there’ll be quality teams in Italy [in the future]. Still, we work to always be the best.”

