‘Lopez to Espanyol a done deal’

By Football Italia staff

Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores confirms a permanent deal is “done” for Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Lopez has been a virtual ever-present for Espanyol this season after joining on loan late last summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma blocking the veteran’s route to the first team at Milan.

“For me it’s done,” the former Watford Coach said at a Press conference on Friday.

“I consider his signature to be certain. The deal is practically concluded.”

