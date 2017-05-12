Barzagli: Juve’s year of consecration

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli claims this is Juventus’ year of “consecration” as he adds to the calls for Gianluigi Buffon to win the Ballon d’Or.

Juve are one point away from a sixth-straight Scudetto and as many wins away from defending the Coppa Italia and lifting their first Champions League in 21 years, and Barzagli wants 2016-17 to be a season to remember for the Bianconeri.

“We hope to take some great satisfaction, working day by day,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“This is our year of consecration: we start every season to win everything, it’s to the credit of this great club, who can form a group of solid players that have a winning mentality.

“Ballon d’Or for Buffon? He’d deserve it, even though Gigi wants to win everything with Juve first.”

