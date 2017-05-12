Andrea Barzagli claims this is Juventus’ year of “consecration” as he adds to the calls for Gianluigi Buffon to win the Ballon d’Or.
Juve are one point away from a sixth-straight Scudetto and as many wins away from defending the Coppa Italia and lifting their first Champions League in 21 years, and Barzagli wants 2016-17 to be a season to remember for the Bianconeri.
“We hope to take some great satisfaction, working day by day,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.
“This is our year of consecration: we start every season to win everything, it’s to the credit of this great club, who can form a group of solid players that have a winning mentality.
“Ballon d’Or for Buffon? He’d deserve it, even though Gigi wants to win everything with Juve first.”
