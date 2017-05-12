Cassano keen on Totti reunion

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano insists Francesco Totti “must continue” playing and admits he would like to reunite with his “most enjoyable” former Roma teammate.

Cassano and Totti regularly lit up Serie A as Roma strike partners between 2001 and 2005 before the former’s acrimonious departure to Real Madrid, and he “advised” the veteran against retiring at the end of the season.

“If I were Totti, I wouldn’t stop playing,” he told Tiki Taka Show on Italia 1.

“If he’s still good in [Serie] A then he’ll still score so many goals, he must continue.

“I advise him to go forward and I’m convinced that he wants to do so: no-one must dare to tell him what he has to do.

“Someone close to Pallotta doesn’t want him, there’s someone pulling the strings.

“I would like to finish my career somewhere and I’d play again with Totti: he’s the one that decides where he is.

“He’s the player that I’ve enjoyed playing alongside the most.”

“Cassano also touched on another Italy legend in Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, whom the ex-Sampdoria ace backed for the Ballon d’Or.

“Buffon for the Ballon d’Or? I have so many friends in Bianconero, and in particular I’d like Buffon to be given it. He deserves it,” he added.

“I can only compliment Juve and Allegri for what they’ve done.”

