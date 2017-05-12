‘Milan runaways, Inter overrated!’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano has slammed Milan’s “team of runaways” and branded Inter “overrated”, although he hopes Patrik Schick joins the Nerazzurri.

In the second and final part of his interview with Italia 1’s Tiki Taka Show, Cassano pulled no punches in his assessment of the two Milan clubs, both of whom he played for between 2010 and 2013, while also discussing Mario Balotelli and his own future.

“Milan? Vincenzo [Montella] deserves a 10, he has a team of runaways and in my time they wouldn’t strip [into their kits], not even away from Milanello. They can’t play for Milan,” continued the unattached forward.

“Inter? They were unfair with Pioli, he’s a good person and he deserved to finish the season with them.

“The blame doesn’t lie with him, he had no players at Inter’s level. The Nerazzurri are overrated.

“Where will Schick go? I hope he goes to Inter. He’s really strong.

“Balotelli? He’s a great player, but he’s gone a long way from being a champion.

“He’s taken it personally, that friends in football don’t exist, and that’s a problem.

“I have my friends at home and I tell them what I think. Napoli? They play the most beautiful football in Italy.

“My future? There’s an offer from China, but the real football is in Europe. My objective is to play close to home.”

