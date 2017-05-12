Nainggolan: Real Roma beat Milan

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan believes the real Roma “are the team that faced Milan” and beat the Rossoneri 4-1 last weekend.

Roma face Juventus this Sunday, knowing that a win would put the Bianconeri’s Scudetto champagne on ice, but Nainggolan claims his side deserve more respect, given they are second in Serie A.

“Certainly in the game against Lazio, we got things too wrong, but ultimately Roma are always Roma,” the midfielder told the Giallorossi’s match programme for the game.

“Unfortunately, we knew the derby was always a match in itself and in fact it was decided by incidents.

“We were better, more compact against Milan. We were precise when defending as a unit and then we attacked quickly. For me, Roma are the team that faced Milan.

“Against the Bianconeri, it’s always a beautiful game, difficult, against who are perhaps the best team in Europe at the moment.

“Still, people don’t realise that Roma are second behind Juve, so we’rre an important team too.

“It’ll be a difficult game, they’re close to the League and we have to secure second place. I hope everything goes well.

“Winning would be another source of satisfaction and mean that we beat a strong team. We have to look at the table and do everything to make it happen.

“Juve lack of focus? Maybe, they have so many games close to each other. Then three days later they will be involved in the Coppa Italia final. I don’t know who they’ll play.

“Even players who have played less have proven to be up to standard, so anyone of them who plays us will give their maximum, as well as ourselves.

“Juve’s danger man? Everyone would say that Higuain is in form, in a difficult time to score, like he showed against us. If I have to choose one, I choose him.”

