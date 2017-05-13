Juventus eye up Paredes

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are hoping to poach Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer, according to Tuttosport, to reunite with Miralem Pjanic.

Paredes was considered the heir to Pjanic in the Giallorossi midfield after the Bosnian activated his release clause over the summer.

However, his playing time has been fairly limited following the change of formation and full recovery of Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman.

Tuttosport claim today that Juve have set their sights on Paredes as a way of bringing down the average age of their midfield, which currently includes Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio.

The Argentine has also been heavily linked with a Premier League switch, above all Liverpool and Arsenal showing interest.

Paredes turns 23 next month and this season contributed three goals and one assist in 39 competitive games for Roma.

