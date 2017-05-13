Post new comment

With 14 goals and three assists this term, Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Enjoying his best-ever season for Le Aquile since being promoted from the youth side in 2013, the 22-year-old has understandably been linked with a move away to several clubs.

Such talk has increased in recent weeks, with Milan, Juventus and now Sevilla said to be in the hunt to land the Senegal international this summer after he displayed stellar form for Simone Inzaghi’s side. In the last three games alone, Keita fired in a hat-trick against Palermo, a brace against Roma, and a goal and an assist in his side’s 7-3 demolition of Sampdoria at the weekend.

Now, the Spanish Press insists that Sevilla are close to agreeing personal terms with the player, but the question remains - should Lazio cash in on his rich vein of form? Next season should see the Biancocelesti compete in Europe. This will place a much greater demand on the squad and it’ll be important to reinforce over the summer.

So many times after a good season, teams have dramatically dropped down the league due to the punishing demands of a European campaign. The Europa league is without the huge financial benefits of the Champions League, and in order to succeed and avoid setbacks, it is important to invest wisely.

Considering controversy last summer when the player refused to turn up to pre-season training amidst reports of a dispute with the club – and is only under contract until 2018 – the club would be mad not to cash in when his value is at its peak. A move to Spain may suit the youngster, as it was here where he was born and brought up.

If Lazio decide to sell, they could re-invest the money into the squad wisely in order to compete with the rigours of the Europa League next term. With careful planning, there is a real chance that the club could not only do well in Europe, but compete for a Champions League berth, with four places on offer from next season.

The Biancocelesti already missed their window on selling Felipe Anderson before people realised how inconsistent he was and Keita is still a long way off the finished article.

This would be greatly helped by having a stronger squad for Inzaghi to work with. Nobody wants to sell their best players, but for this very reason, cashing in on Keita really is a no-brainer.

