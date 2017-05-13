NEWS
Saturday May 13 2017
Rodriguez to Milan done deal
By Football Italia staff

German newspapers are now also confirming Milan have a deal for Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez for €18m plus €3m bonuses.

There had already been multiple reports in Italy that the agreement was basically complete, with a discount on his €22m release clause.

Now Bild back the story too, noting the Rossoneri directors will fly out to Germany next week to finalise the move.

The 24-year-old Swiss international is due to sign a contract worth €3m per year plus €0.5m bonuses.

Rodriguez had also been linked with Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies