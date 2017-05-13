Rodriguez to Milan done deal

By Football Italia staff

German newspapers are now also confirming Milan have a deal for Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez for €18m plus €3m bonuses.

There had already been multiple reports in Italy that the agreement was basically complete, with a discount on his €22m release clause.

Now Bild back the story too, noting the Rossoneri directors will fly out to Germany next week to finalise the move.

The 24-year-old Swiss international is due to sign a contract worth €3m per year plus €0.5m bonuses.

Rodriguez had also been linked with Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more