Report: Koulibaly can leave Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Italian papers report Kalidou Koulibaly has an agreement to leave Napoli this summer if a big club makes a huge offer, as Chelsea are still interested.

The Senegal international had already been the subject of a bidding war last season between Chelsea, Arsenal and others, reaching over €50m.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli were able to turn down all those proposals because he has a contract to June 2021 and a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the club.

It’s suggested agent Bruno Satin got a handshake deal with President Aurelio De Laurentiis that if another massive proposal were to come in, K2 would be allowed to leave.

With that in mind, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea remain persistent and are ready to swoop again for Koulibaly after winning the Premier League title.

Much will probably depend on whether Napoli get into the Champions League directly by finishing second in Serie A or need to go through a play-off.

The Partenopei currently sit one point behind Roma in the table.

