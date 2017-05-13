Roma: Rudiger out, Boateng in?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are ready to approach Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

The brother of ex-Milan man Kevin-Prince Boateng, the 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order in Munich after recovering from a serious injury.

According to the Italian newspaper, the Giallorossi are ready to swoop for Boateng and offer him regular first team football.

His contract currently runs to June 2021, but new Roma director of sport Monchi believes Boateng wishes to move on.

He would effectively be the replacement for fellow German Rudiger, who is wanted by clubs including Inter, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Like Rudiger, Boateng can play as a centre-back or right-back.

Bayern signed him from Manchester City for €13.5m in the summer of 2011 and this season he managed just 19 appearances in all competition.

