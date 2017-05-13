Tatarusanu option for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Torino could ask Fiorentina for Ciprian Tatarusanu next season, as Lukasz Skorupski and Salvatore Sirigu are other alternatives.

Joe Hart seems destined to end his loan spell and return to Manchester City, then going elsewhere.

According to Tuttosport newspaper, the Viola have been asked for Tatarusanu as an option to help teenage shot-stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic settle in to Serie A following his move from Lechia Gdansk.

Other alternatives for the role include Paris Saint-Germain veteran Sirigu, currently on loan at Sevilla, and Roma-owned Skorupski.

However, Skorupski, who spent the last two seasons at Empoli, is also on the radar for Napoli.

