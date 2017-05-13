Arsenal and Man City seek Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in the push for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was only signed in 2015 from Porto for €26m, but he has proved to be a bargain with some remarkable performances.

Manchester City had already been linked with a huge offer for Alex Sandro, but now The Sun notes that Arsenal are also interested in a summer swoop.

This season he contributed two goals and five assists in 40 competitive appearances for Juventus, helping them to the Champions League Final.

They will be up against Real Madrid, who have also been eyeing Alex Sandro for next season.

