Allegri: 'No Juve rush with Roma'

Max Allegri urged Juventus not to “rush” when trying to take the Scudetto against Roma, rotating ahead of the Coppa Italia Final with Lazio.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Bianconeri only need a point to mathematically clinch their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

“This will be the first time we can clinch the title regardless of other results, so it only depends on us. It won’t be easy, as it’s a big game between two teams with top players who are chasing their respective targets,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“If we do it this weekend, good, otherwise we’ll think of the Coppa Italia Final and then the next test. There’s no rush, games have to be played in the moment. Roma and Napoli deserve praise for their campaigns, as it’s a battle in Serie A and their results have been extraordinary.”

Allegri confirmed that Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira are out injured, while Medhi Benatia will start in defence against his old club.

“Seeing Khedira in the Coppa Italia Final or against Crotone next week is impossible. We’ll evaluate him day by day to see about the Champions League Final.

“I am happy that we signed Benatia on a permanent basis. He had some muscular problems, but is an extraordinary player. In terms of defence, Roma have one of the best sides in Europe.”

This is part of squad rotation, as Juve will face Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

“In the last three months I have changed from five to eight players per game. The important thing is to have at least two who play regularly. In attack I have four and we’ll see tomorrow if I leave one out or start all four.”

Much has been said about Francesco Totti and his imminent retirement, as the player has still not confirmed if he’ll hang up his boots this summer.

“Everyone has talked about this except for him,” noted Allegri. “When he speaks and decides, then we can comment. He illuminated football for 20 years, in Italy, Europe and the world.”

