Allegri: 'Ballon d'Or for Buffon'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri complimented Antonio Conte on his Chelsea success and said Gigi Buffon “deserves the Ballon d’Or regardless” of Juventus winning the Champions League.

The Bianconeri visit Roma tomorrow evening, click here for a match preview.

Meanwhile, former Juve tactician Conte has just won the Premier League at his first attempt, following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri.

“I have to compliment Conte for what he’s done, as it was not easy to join a foreign league and win straight away,” said Allegri in his Press conference.

“We have many Coaches who have won abroad, so the Italian school of management is excellent. The culture and tradition of football are very good, as proved by the four World Cups won by the Nazionale, the players who foreign clubs come to pick up and the meticulously-prepared tactics.

“Building play is part of the culture and tradition of Italian football.”

Juventus are gaining more respect after reaching the Champions League Final against Real Madrid, just two years after their 3-1 loss to Barcelona in 2015.

“The difference now is that two years ago we didn’t expect to be in the Final, whereas this year there were more expectations around us.

“We need to get there with a relaxed approach, as we have some important games to play first. At the right moment, three or four days before the Final, we’ll prepare.

“We can win the Champions League and you need belief for that.”

It has been rumoured that 39-year-old Buffon, who has never won the Champions League, could add the Ballon d’Or if he lifts the trophy.

“Gigi deserves the Ballon d’Or regardless of the Champions League. He deserved it in previous years too, having won so many titles and the World Cup.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more