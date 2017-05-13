Lazio changes with Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are without Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Marchetti for today’s visit to Fiorentina.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Coach Simone Inzaghi only released his squad list a few hours before the Serie A Week 36 game.

Milinkovic-Savic and defender De Vrij are not even called up at the Stadio Franchi, while Marchetti remains on the treatment table.

Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson, Lucas Biglia and Senad Lulic could be rested ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final with Juventus.

Lazio squad for Fiorentina: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace; Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Murgia, Parolo; Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi

