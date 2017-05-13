Ancelotti on 'Conte's Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti said Antonio Conte “imposed his idea of football and had the courage to change” Chelsea for their Premier League title.

Last night’s 1-0 win away to West Bromwich Albion made Conte the fourth Italian tactician to win the title after Roberto Mancini, Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri.

“Conte didn’t perform a miracle or anything, but he did do very well,” current Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

“He imposed his idea of football and had the courage to change. When he got settled into the things that he knows better than anyone else, it made the difference.

“When he realised things weren’t going well, he changed the system completely and found the keys to this campaign.”

The squad was not particularly different to last year’s, which struggled under Jose Mourinho, save for a few new faces.

“N’Golo Konte was the buy who transformed the season,” argued Ancelotti.

“Eden Hazard and Diego Costa returned to their usual levels. David Luiz had a very good campaign without mistakes. Conte deserves a lot of credit.”

