Mancini: 'Italian Coaches the best'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini assures Italian Coaches “are the best in the world” after Antonio Conte dominated the Premier League with Chelsea.

Last night’s 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion sealed the title, following in the footsteps of Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti and Mancini himself.

“I think Italian Coaches are the best in the world,” former Manchester City boss Mancini told SFR Sport.

“Our managers are so well-prepared tactically, better than any other, and always have been. This school of thought goes back a long way.

“It means Italian Coaches are ready to work anywhere, in any League. In England, it’s strange to see four Italian Coaches win the Premier league… I don’t think four English Coaches have won it over the last 20 years.

“We’ve started a tradition and hope that it continues, because it’s important to have Italians who win abroad.”

