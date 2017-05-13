NEWS
Saturday May 13 2017
Napoli ask Milan for Suso
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are interested in Suso if he fails to agree a new contract with Milan, claims Spanish paper Marca.

The winger joined from Liverpool for just €1.3m in January 2015 and truly made an impact after a loan spell at Genoa.

This season he has contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 35 competitive games for Milan.

Suso has so far struggled to agree terms on a new contract, as his current deal is due to expire in June 2019.

According to Marca, Napoli have set their sights on the 23-year-old Spain international, who would be an alternative to Jose Callejon.

