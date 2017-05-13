Cairo: 'Surprising Hart mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo urged Andrea Belotti to stay, but admits he “didn’t expect so many mistakes from Joe Hart. He did some good things, too.”

The England goalkeeper arrived on loan from Manchester City and rediscovered his confidence, although still not quite up to the generally high standard in Serie A.

“Hart made a few mistakes, especially when coming out for the ball,” Cairo told Radio Deejay.

“He is an important goalkeeper. We probably didn’t expect so many mistakes from an England international… but he did some good things, too.”

The big question hanging over Toro is whether Belotti will remain or leave, as his €100m release clause is valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

“I have not received any requests for Belotti. There are certainly many scouts observing Torino games, and I imagine Belotti, both Italian and foreign.

“I said many times, if Belotti stays for another year, he’ll be doing a great thing for himself and for us. Next year he could consolidate his status, score maybe 30 goals and get to the World Cup.

“Andrea is a humble lad who wants to learn, so we’ve got a great rapport. I think this has been a good campaign, but there are regrets seeing some of the teams ahead of us slowing down now. We could’ve challenged for Europe, but in any case, we scored 65 goals, launched promising young players and Sinisa Mihajlovic built a good team.

“We chose this strategy of focusing on young players when Giampiero Ventura was the Coach and we’re continuing it with Mihajlovic. Lyanco will be with us next season and he was tracked by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more