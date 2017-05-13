Spalletti: 'No Roma-Juve excuses'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti’s Roma have an injury crisis ahead of the showdown with Juventus, as Edin Dzeko is out with Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti doubts.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Capocannoniere Dzeko is out injured, but Nainggolan and Perotti need fitness tests too, while Kevin Strootman is suspended.

“We need the guarantees that someone can play almost the full game, because this is not the final match of the season,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“They are strong players and seeing the absence of other important figures, you don’t want to miss out on more. I would always want Radja and Diego available, as they have the character to change a big game. We’ll evaluate them in the last training session.

“It’s disappointing because Edin is our centre-forward and the team had just started giving him the right service, getting the best out of his qualities. Obviously, without him there, we are lacking something.

“However, the team will work differently and we have to go forward without excuses. Victory would give us a better chance of finishing second in the table and we must keep clear heads. We’ve got a clear path to our target and need to keep our eyes on it.

“This season Juve have always been ready on the big occasion. They’ve shown that they can control the game without necessarily going at full throttle. They can hold something back.

“For the moment there is a gap between the sides, but Roma did the work we needed to and tried to get up close to Juve, but in the end couldn’t manage it. I expect it’s probably the fault of the Coach that we lost a few too many games.

“Even if we had some really great performances, Juventus are still a bit ahead of the rest.”

Today Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri said it would’ve been fair for them to play simultaneously with Roma, as the two sides are fighting for second place and only one point apart.

“It probably would’ve been the right thing, but that was true in previous weeks as well.”

Spalletti was asked about the controversial decision not to use Francesco Totti in the 4-1 victory away to Milan, specifically that far-right Lega Nord politician Matteo Salvini had criticised him.

“Thank goodness Salvini is against me. It would’ve been a problem to have him in my favour, to be honest, so I thank him for that.

“Tomorrow Totti could give a contribution. I am glad to see more fans in the stadium, because some of the players who arrived fairly recently have rarely seen the passion of the supporters.

“When I was called in, I was asked to reconstruct Roma at a decent level and I think today Roma have a strong squad. I always have to choose what is best for Roma, not taking anything away from Francesco. There are different roles to be respected. I try to do what is best for Roma, first and foremost.”

