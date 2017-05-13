Spalletti's Inter hint: 'Why not?'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti fuelled rumours he could join ex-Roma director Walter Sabatini at Inter. “If there was the chance to work together again, why not?”

With Antonio Conte winning the Premier League and Diego Simeone committing himself to Atletico Madrid next season, Spalletti is the most likely option for the Nerazzurri bench.

There were reports today that Spalletti even signed a pre-contract agreement with Inter and Sabatini, who was until March the Roma director of sport.

“Sabatini is a great director and has to work for a strong club that wants to win,” said the Coach in today’s Press conference.

“I might’ve had some different viewpoints with Sabatini, but we agreed on many issues as well. He is a strong and important director with good experience, so I am not remotely surprised that Inter hired him.

“If there was the chance to work together again, why shouldn’t I take it?”

