Vecchi: 'Cast aside Inter strugglers'

By Football Italia staff

Caretaker Coach Stefano Vecchi promised to “cast aside” Inter players who don’t deliver after Stefano Pioli’s sacking. “Results are partly their own fault.”

The Nerazzurri take on Sassuolo on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

It is Vecchi’s second stint on the bench this season, as he had been there for two games between Frank de Boer and Pioli in October.

“I was absolutely stunned by the call, because after the last defeat it all seemed calm and looked as if Pioli would stay. I was taken by surprise,” confessed Vecchi in his Press conference.

“The team has clearly been knocked around a bit this season. They’re coming off negative results, which were partly their own fault, a little unlucky with the late derby equaliser too.

“I have to find a way to make sure the team doesn’t just give up for the rest of the season. I must make them realise we can still do something. There is an objective up for grabs and we must try to win, taking advantage of any Milan slip-ups.

“My objective is to give this squad the right spirit. The lads know full well it’s possible, but we need to turn things around. Inter cannot afford to end a season with eight or even 10 negative results in a row. It’d be absurd considering the quality of these players.

“At times people make the mistake of thinking because these players have made it to Inter, they have a temperament that can overcome everything. They were not able to react to the difficulties.

“I will try to help, but those who continue along that path will have to be cast aside. Tomorrow I will field the team that I consider to be in the best shape. The fact many of the players admit they lost focus is at least a sign of honesty. Many would’ve tried to deny it.

“We know the fans will stage a protest and that is fair enough. Inter have a squad that cannot finish seventh. I hope the players are strong and show how much they care.

“The club asked me to end the season in a dignified manner, because the Europa League qualification is still possible. I have carte blanche on choices, tactics and playing whoever I want.

“It’s an honour for me to have this chance. I will make my choices based on who cares most about the Inter shirt.”

De Boer and Pioli largely ignored Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, but will Vecchi give him a chance?

“He is motivated, like the others, and training well. I think it right to give an opportunity to players and expect them to do something different.”

Vecchi did confirm he has added defenders Vanheusden and Gravillon to the senior squad from his Primavera youth team.

