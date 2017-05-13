Blanc turned down Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina asked Laurent Blanc to replace Paulo Sousa next season, but were refused, according to Spanish paper Sport.

It is well known that Sousa will not continue on the bench after this summer, as his contract is due to expire and neither party seemed intent on extending his stay.

Sport suggest that the Viola approached former France and Paris Saint-Germain Coach Blanc, but he turned them down.

Blanc is likely heading to Olympique Lyonnais, although he was also mentioned as a potential Barcelona boss.

Fiorentina instead appear to have settled on Stefano Pioli, who was fired by Inter on Tuesday evening.

