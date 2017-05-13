Five candidates for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina already confirmed the next Coach will be Italian, so Chloe Beresford looks at five candidates.

Eusebio Di Francesco

Initially the most heavily linked with the imminent job vacancy, Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco looks like the ideal fit for the club as they attempt to increase the number of young Italian players in the side. Having taken the Neroverdi from Serie B to the Europa League with his squad of talented youngsters, Di Francesco could be exactly what’s needed, especially as the cycle of improvement looks to have ground to a halt with his current club.

Stefano Pioli

After a decent start with Inter, the former Lazio boss was sacked by the club, with a number of high-profile Coaches in the frame to replace him. Reports are gathering pace that he will join Fiorentina, but whilst the 51-year-old may be the right man to steady the ship – after Paulo Sousa’s disastrous chopping and changing of both personnel and tactics – his recent results at Inter should be setting alarm bells off in Florence. No team in Serie A have gained fewer points than the Nerazzurri in the past seven games, just two, but the fact that reports suggest the boss has been house-hunting in Florence may indicate that the Viola hierarchy could be willing to overlook his recent efforts.

Luciano Spalletti

Already co-owning a restaurant in Florence, this Tuscan boss would seem a logical choice for Fiorentina, and would be a popular one with the fans too. Many would like to see a local take charge of the team, but a high-profile appointment could prove to be a problem. Any Coach who takes on the role would be expected to deliver results within the budgetary constraints of frugal owners Andrea and Diego Della Valle. That said, Spalletti has been used to working under high expectations at Roma, but the club may still opt to renew his contract after the summer.

Maurizio Sarri

Another Tuscan choice that supporters would enjoy, Maurizio Sarri has been tentatively mentioned to take over from Sousa in the summer. This looks to be unlikely, with the former Empoli boss having stated that he wants to finish the job at Napoli. Should things turn sour in Naples however, the 58-year-old tactician would certainly be a good choice, and one that could improve on this season’s disastrous showing.

Claudio Ranieri

After his controversial sacking from Leicester, Claudio Ranieri was immediately linked with a return to Fiorentina. His first spell saw him achieve Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana victories, with the likes of Gabriel Batistuta and Manuel Rui Costa in the side. The veteran would be an outside choice, with no clear reports linking him with a move to Florence. Not only does he know the club, but can repeat his success at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with his tactical acumen and good work with young players.

