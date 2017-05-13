Serie B: Spal promoted to Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Spal lost to Ternana, but still earned a dramatic last-gasp promotion into Serie A after 49 years thanks to Benevento beating Frosinone, while Carpi stalled Verona.

It looked as if the party would be postponed yet again when they fell 2-1 in Terni, but news filtered through that Frosinone had conceded a stoppage-time strike to lose in Benevento.

That proved enough to push Spal over the edge and their second consecutive promotion, having played in Lega Pro last season, with a return to Serie A for the first time since 1968.

The Ferrara-based side were relegated in the 1967-68 season, and spent many of the subsequent years in the lower divisions.

Last season, the Spallini secured promotion to Serie B for the first time since 1992-93 after winning the North/Central division of the Lega Pro.

The club went bankrupt several times, most recently in 2012.

As for Frosinone and Verona, they will have to wait a while longer and it remains to be seen if there will even be a promotion play-off this term.

If there is a 10-point gap between third and fourth, there is no need for play-offs.

Benevento 2-1 Frosinone

Puscas 43 (B), D Ciofani 57 (F), Ceravolo 93 (B)

Cittadella 2-0 Vicenza

Vido 14, 52 (C)

Verona 1-1 Carpi

Letizia 39 (C), Ganz 82 (V)

Latina 2-2 Perugia

Mustacchio 23 (P), De Giorgio pens 38, 83 (L), Dezi 72 (P)

Novara 2-0 Entella

G Sansone 43 (N), Orlandi 51 (N)

Pro Vercelli 2-2 Brescia

Coly 13 (B), Blanchard pen 25 (PV), Mammarella 64 (PV), A Caracciolo 81 (B)

Salernitana 2-0 Avellino

M Coda 66 (S), Improta 89 (S)

Spezia 0-0 Pisa

Missed pen: Granoche 93 (S)

Ternana 2-1 Spal

Antenucci 12 (S), Pettinari 18, 33 (T)

Trapani-Cesena

KO 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT)

Bari-Ascoli

To be played on Sunday

