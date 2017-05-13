Line-ups: Fiorentina-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio make several changes for this tricky trip to Fiorentina ahead of their Coppa Italia Final against Juventus on Wednesday.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Viola have practically lost hope of a European place and go into this game without injured Milan Badelj and suspended Gonzalo Rodriguez.

Khouma Babacar is somewhat surprisingly chosen to lead the way with support from Federico Bernardeschi and Sebastian Cristoforo, returning Borja Valero to a deeper role.

Sebastien De Maio is finally given a shock chance in defence.

Lazio already secured their Europa League spot with last week’s 7-3 demolition of 10-man Sampdoria and cannot seem to stop scoring at the moment.

On Wednesday evening, they go head-to-head with Juventus for the Coppa Italia Final, so Coach Simone Inzaghi rests several key players.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Marchetti are not even risked on the bench, while Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson, Lucas Biglia and Senad Lulic are rested.

Keita Balde Diao supports Filip Djordjevic with a rare start for Luis Alberto.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, De Maio, Astori, Olivera; Chiesa, Vecino, Borja Valero, Tello; Bernardeschi, Cristoforo; Babacar

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, Dragowski, Sanchez, Maistro, Salcedo, Tello, Saponara, Kalinic, Hagi, Reymao, Ilicic, Mlakar

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Hoedt, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Murgia, Lukaku; Keita, Luis Alberto; Djordjevic

Lazio bench: Adamonis, Vargic, Basta, Wallace, Crecco, Biglia, Lulic, Lombardi, Felipe Anderson, Immobile

Ref: Celi

