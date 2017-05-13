Spal celebrate 'incredible' promotion

By Football Italia staff

Spal Coach Leonardo Semplici and captain Luca Mora were emotional and drained after securing promotion into Serie A for the first time since 1968.

The Ferrara-based club had gone bankrupt numerous times, most recently in 2012, and were in Lega Pro last season.

They earned back-to-back promotions and are in Serie A after 49 years.

“I have to compliment the lads and the club, as we did some great things together,” said Semplici through tears at the final whistle of their 2-1 defeat to Ternana.

It still proved enough to ensure promotion, as Frosinone suffered a last-minute loss to Benevento.

“We are all very emotional and so very happy. I dedicate this promotion to my family.”

Captain Mora also spoke to Sky Sport Italia after their promotion was sealed.

“I still can’t get my head round it, especially after a defeat. This is something incredible. It had seemed over for this weekend and we didn’t expect it after this performance.

“The symbol of the promotion is the entire squad, there is no one individual. We all believed in Spal and now we can celebrate.”

Image via @spalferrara

