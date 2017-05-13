Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, as free-scoring Lazio visit Fiorentina and Atalanta-Milan is a head-to-head for fifth place.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) at the Stadio Franchi when Fiorentina make one final desperate push for Europe against a Lazio side distracted by the Coppa Italia Final with Juventus.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo hosts a showdown for the Europa League, as a victory would guarantee Atalanta finish in the top five and Milan risk missing out on the continent again.

