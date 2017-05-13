Corvino: 'Fiorentina believe in Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino dodged questions on Stefano Pioli and the future, focusing on their European hopes against Lazio.

It kicks off t 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“We drew against a great side in Sassuolo. We must continue to believe in our chances of reaching Europe,” Corvino told Mediaset Premium.

“The Della Valle family took this club from Serie C, proving their love for the city. I think if a team only fails to beat Milan with a missed penalty at the 90th minute and is able to see off Juventus, there has to be quality in this squad.

“We have always been able to qualify for Europe in recent years, so if it doesn’t happen this time, I will understand the regret of the fans.”

Is Pioli heading to Florence next season after Inter fired him on Tuesday?

“We are still concentrated on the current campaign.”

It’s well known that Paulo Sousa won’t renew his contract, so we look at five potential candidates for the job.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more