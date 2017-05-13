Tare: 'Inzaghi long at Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Director Igli Tare assured Simone Inzaghi “will be the Lazio Coach for a long time” and reveals how badly Luis Alberto struggled to adapt.

Click here to follow the action as it happens from Fiorentina-Lazio on the Liveblog.

“Simone Inzaghi will be the Lazio Coach for a long time,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

There are numerous changes to the line-up ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final against Juventus, including a rare start for Luis Alberto.

The midfielder arrived from Liverpool last summer for €4m, but made just seven Serie A appearances with one goal.

“Considering the situation, this was the best approach and we have faith in all the members of our squad. Luis Alberto hasn’t had much space, because he didn’t have a good initial impact with our style of football, but has done well over the last two months.

“This is his opportunity to prove he deserves this jersey. He is a player with great technique and can make the difference, but in his first six months, he struggled a great deal.

“We talked a lot and I made him realise that before he can go elsewhere, he needs to prove he can be part of Lazio. Now he has integrated well with the squad and is training hard.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more