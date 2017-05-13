Marchisio makes trip to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio is in the Juventus squad for tomorrow’s trip to Roma, despite carrying an injury, but Sami Khedira is out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Bianconeri are without Khedira due to a muscular problem and Marchisio had been ruled out too, but surprisingly Max Allegri included the Italian in the squad travelling to the Stadio Olimpico.

Juve will be at the Olimpico again on Wednesday for the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

Juventus squad for Roma: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Mandragora

