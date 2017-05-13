HT: Lazio frighten Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Luis Alberto hit the crossbar and Lazio had the better of the first half, but it’s still 0-0 with Fiorentina at the break.

The Aquile rested numerous players ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final with Juventus, giving Luis Alberto and Filip Djordjevic rare starts. Paulo Sousa missed Milan Badelj and suspended Gonzalo Rodriguez, but Nenad Tomovic recovered from a knee scare in the warm-up.

Lazio had won their previous three trips to the Stadio Franchi since a 2-0 defeat here in October 2012. Home and away, they were on a run of five victories and a defeat to the Viola.

Luis Alberto’s swerving corner forced Ciprian Tatarusanu to fingertip over the bar, while Thomas Strakosha scrambled to beat away a Federico Bernardeschi screamer from distance.

Luis Alberto tried again from a very tight angle, his free kick clipping the crossbar, then a curler from the edge of the box forced Tatarusanu into a flying save.

Khouma Babacar scuffed a couple of volleys, including one where Bernardeschi was in a better position right behind him.

Just before the break, Stefan Radu knocked on a Luis Alberto free kick, but Filip Djordjevic’s first touch was terrible.

Fiorentina 0-0 Lazio (Half-Time)

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, De Maio, Astori, Olivera; Chiesa, Vecino, Borja Valero, Tello; Bernardeschi, Cristoforo; Babacar

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Hoedt, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Murgia, Lukaku; Keita, Luis Alberto; Djordjevic

Ref: Celi

