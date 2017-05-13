Roma await fitness tests

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti are in the Roma squad to face Juventus, but need fitness tests, while Edin Dzeko and Kevin Strootman miss out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Luciano Spalletti has numerous problems to deal with, as Strootman is suspended and Dzeko out for 10 days with a calf strain.

Nainggolan and Perotti also sustained knocks, but they are included in the squad, even if it’s by no means certain they will start tomorrow.

Antonio Rudiger returns from his ban, having missed the 4-1 victory away to Milan.

Roma squad for Juventus: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Frattesi, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Grenier, Nainggolan, Paredes, El Shaarawy, Salah, Totti, Tumminello

